Russian Army Fires 397 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 2, the Russian army launched 76 shelling attacks on Kherson region, firing 397 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 76 attacks, firing 397 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, anti-tank guided weapons, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 27 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods. The territory of a plant in Kherson and a power grid in Kherson district were hit.

As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was injured, Prokudin said.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 88 combat engagements have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 20 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.