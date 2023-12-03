Federal grand jury accuses man of anti-sematic threats towards US legislators

(MENAFN) In a recent development, a federal grand jury has indicted John Anthony Miller, 43, on three counts, including threatening a federal official and targeting the families of two United States senators with anti-Semitic threats. The charges stem from Miller's alleged actions on October 17, 2023, when he left numerous threatening voicemails at the office of a United States Senator, threatening assault and murder. The following days saw Miller extend his threats to include a member of the immediate family of two United States Senators, leading to his arrest on October 26.



The US Attorney's Office in Nevada revealed that Miller faces charges for "influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member." While the Justice Department did not disclose the identities of the senators involved, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen later confirmed that she and her family were among the targets.



According to court records, Miller not only left threatening voicemails for Senator Rosen but also used anti-Semitic slurs in addressing the Jewish senator. Furthermore, on October 18, Miller attempted to confront Senator Rosen in person at a federal courthouse in Las Vegas but was denied entry by security. Subsequently, he expressed his fury by shouting threats against Israelis outside the courthouse.



This incident sheds light on the growing concern of threats and harassment directed at public officials, highlighting the need for robust security measures and increased awareness about the impact of such actions on individuals and their families. The charges brought against Miller underscore the severity of the allegations and the legal consequences individuals may face for engaging in threatening behavior towards federal officials and their families.



