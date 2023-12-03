Hot As A Pepper Party Band Welcomes Drummer Ethan Russell

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hot As A Pepper announced today that Ethan Russell will take up residency as the drummer for the popular and well-established Upstate South Carolina Party & Dance band.

Ethan Russell is a Greenville South Carolina native and has a passion for striking drums and creating grooves that make people want to move. His influences range from hard rock, to funk, to hip-hop.

Bands like Red hot Chili Peppers, who combine all three genres are one of the big influences for the twenty-five-year-old drummer and can be heard in his playing.

Ethan's passion for drumming, music and creativity drives him to learn from other musicians, while continuously developing his own percussive sound to elevate each song and performance.

Band founder and bassist John M. Hoyt says,“After over a decade of providing fun and upbeat music, we're excited to see what the future holds for us and we are looking forward to making music with Ethan as we begin booking 2024 festivals and events!”

Hot As A Pepper is performing at several local venues including New Year's Eve with the Habanero Horns, joined by Rob Seel at 3 Friends, in Taylors, SC. Tickets are available now through the event venue.

Hot As A Pepper has been nominated for and presented awards such as“Best of the Upstate”.

