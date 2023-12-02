Explosives Experts Defuse More Than 459,000 Dangerous Objects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have defused 459,472 dangerous objects since February 24, 2022.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, a total of 459,472 explosive items and 2,892 kilograms of explosive materials have been defused, including 3,134 aerial bombs,” the report states.

In general, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service inspected more than 110,768 hectares.

Over the past day, explosives experts have been involved in relevant operations 109 times. They revealed and neutralized 414 dangerous objects and inspected 117.93 hectares.

Most often the explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service responded to calls in the Kharkiv region (25,534 times), Kyiv region (9,407 times), Donetsk region (9,473 times), Kherson region (9,523 times), Mykolaiv region (6,625 times), Chernihiv region (5,147 times), Sumy region (2,797 times), and Cherkasy region (1,381 times).