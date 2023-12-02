Three Countries Agree To Build Network Of High-Powered Radars For Deep Space Surveillance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK, the US and Australia, as part of the AUKUS security
pact, have agreed to build a network of powerful deep space
surveillance radars. These radars, which are planned to be deployed
in the UK, US and Australia, will track and identify objects up to
22,000 miles from Earth, Azernews reports.
The UK radar is expected to be operational in Wales by 2030 and
the Australian radar is expected to be ready by 2026. The network,
known as the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme,
will provide global coverage and detect potential threats to
defence and civilian space systems.
The British radar will be built at Cawdor Barracks in
Pembrokeshire, which is currently home to the British Army's
communications regiment. The project is expected to bring economic
benefits including construction work and up to 100 long-term
jobs.
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stressed the importance of the
initiative in addressing the growing risk of space warfare, saying
it will enable the UK to detect, track and identify objects in deep
space with greater sensitivity and accuracy than existing
systems.
