Turkiye Hits One-Month Export Record In Country's History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In November this year, Turkiye's exports increased by 5.2
percent compared to the same period last year and reached 23 bln 11
mln USD. The monthly export record in the country's history was
thus updated, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Azernews reports.
The Minister said that despite all the difficulties, the growth
of exports in the country, which began in July, continued in
August-November and reached a record level. In the last 11 months,
Turkiye's exports totalled $232.9 bln. This represents an increase
of 0.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.
