Azerbaijani Wrestlers Finished World Championship With 21 Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani wrestlers have finished the 36th World Military Championships in Baku with 21 medals. On the last day of the competition at the Sarhadchi Sports Centre Greco-Roman style wrestlers performed, Azernews reports.

Gurban Gurbanov (77kg) and Nihad Guluzade (60kg) won gold, and Lachin Veliyev (87kg) won silver.

In the previous days of the championship Azerbaijani athletes won 10 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.