Azerbaijani Wrestlers Finished World Championship With 21 Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani wrestlers have finished the 36th World Military
Championships in Baku with 21 medals. On the last day of the
competition at the Sarhadchi Sports Centre Greco-Roman style
wrestlers performed, Azernews reports.
Gurban Gurbanov (77kg) and Nihad Guluzade (60kg) won gold, and
Lachin Veliyev (87kg) won silver.
In the previous days of the championship Azerbaijani athletes
won 10 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.
