Germany Sends New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine.

The updated list of the provided equipment has been published on the website of the German federal government, Ukrinform reports.

According to the list, Ukraine also received 3,840 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 250 tool kits with blasting material, two border protection vehicles, a mobile antenna mast system, 25 laser range finders and five drone detection systems.

Second group of Ukrainian soldiers undergoes training on Patriot system in Germany

The new aid package from Germany also includes four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers, eight Zetros trucks, and three vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles).

In addition, the German government supplied Ukraine with 15 HLR 338 precision rifles and 60,000 rounds of ammunition for them.