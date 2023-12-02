Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Chairs Joint Meeting Of Group Of Friends Of Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani chaired, alongside Their Excellencies the Permanent Representatives of the United Kingdom and Canada, a joint meeting of the Group of Friends of Afghanistan.

In his briefing to the meeting, HE the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioglu commended the effective role and mediation efforts of the State of Qatar to ensure security and peace in Afghanistan.