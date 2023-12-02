Azerbaijani Wrestlers Win 5 Medals At World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani men's wrestling team has finished the third day of the World Military Championships in Baku with five medals. Ziya Babashev, competing in the weight category up to 63kg, defeated his Russian rival and won a gold medal, Azernews reports.

Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ghanizadeh (72kg) also made it to the top of the podium, defeating Algeria's Merabet Abdelmalek. Another representative of Azerbaijan, Murad Ahmadiyev (92kg), won first place by defeating his Italian opponent in the final match.

Farid Sadigli (55kg) and Azad Aliyev (82kg), having successfully held bouts for the third place, were awarded bronze medals.

Thus, the number of medals won by the national team at the World Championship reached 18. The competitions will last till 3 December.