Azerbaijani Wrestlers Win 5 Medals At World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani men's wrestling team has finished the third day
of the World Military Championships in Baku with five medals. Ziya
Babashev, competing in the weight category up to 63kg, defeated his
Russian rival and won a gold medal, Azernews reports.
Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ghanizadeh (72kg) also made it to the
top of the podium, defeating Algeria's Merabet Abdelmalek. Another
representative of Azerbaijan, Murad Ahmadiyev (92kg), won first
place by defeating his Italian opponent in the final match.
Farid Sadigli (55kg) and Azad Aliyev (82kg), having successfully
held bouts for the third place, were awarded bronze medals.
Thus, the number of medals won by the national team at the World
Championship reached 18. The competitions will last till 3
December.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.