Israeli Occupation Warplanes Shell Multiple Sites In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes bombed multiple sites in the Gaza Strip, focusing on the Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Strip. Gunboats and artillery also participated in targeting residential areas.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) said Saturday that the occupation jets destroyed the Abdullah Azzam Mosque west of Khan Yunis, and also targeted four houses in (Al-Qarara) and bombed the Al-Istiqama, Osama bin Zaid and Othman bin Affan Mosques.

At least 190 citizens, most of them women and children, were martyred since Friday morning after the end of the humanitarian truce, it added.

For its part, the Journalists Syndicate announced that 67 journalists and workers in the media sector were killed due to the occupation's continued aggression against the strip since October 7. (end) nq

