Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Is On An Official Visit To Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Discussions in the Czech Republic: Azerbaijan is an important
gas supplier to Europe
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official
visit to the Czech Republic, met with the Speaker of the Chamber of
Deputies of the Czech Parliament Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports, citing parliamentary.
The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies expressed satisfaction
with the visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and
emphasised the importance of cooperation between two legislative
bodies not only at the level of speakers, but also at the level of
committees and friendship groups. Attention was also drawn to the
importance of mutual cooperation of two parliaments within the
framework of international organisations.
It was noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan is an important
supplier of gas to Europe. In particular, it was emphasised that
Azerbaijan is the second supplier of oil to the Czech Republic.
Noting that there are good opportunities for the development of
relations in the fields of energy, trade, economy, it was noted
that co-operation between the sides in the field of renewable
energy is one of the important directions.
It was also noted at the meeting that this year marks the 30th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
the two countries and that interstate relations have developed over
the past period.
S noted the exclusive role of political contacts,
including visits and high-level meetings, in the development of
bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Speaker of Milli Majlis pointed to the importance of joint
activities of the parliaments as one of the factors having an
important and positive impact on bilateral and multilateral
relations and said that as parliaments of the two countries it is
important to further strengthen mutual activities in order to
further develop cooperation and support each other in
inter-parliamentary organisations. In this sense, the Speaker drew
attention to the importance of joint activities of friendship
groups, which play the role of a bridge between our
parliaments.
At the meeting S.Gafarova gave information about the current
situation in the region, the consequences of occupation of
Azerbaijani lands by Armenia for almost 30 years, the expulsion of
one million Azerbaijanis from their native land as a result of this
occupation, the destruction of all infrastructure and buildings in
the occupied territories, including historical ones, the
destruction of cultural and religious monuments was mentioned.
Noting that Azerbaijan alone liberated its lands from the
occupation of Armenia and started large-scale reconstruction works
at the expense of its own resources, the Speaker of Milli Majlis
said that despite the fact that Azerbaijan was under occupation,
after the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 Azerbaijan offered Armenia
to sign a peace agreement based on 5 principles of international
law, made great efforts to ensure long-term peace in our
region.
S also informed the other side about Armenia's
political and military provocations, non-fulfilment of the
commitments undertaken over the last 3 years, anti-terrorist
measures in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan and the results of
those measures. According to the Speaker, these measures fully
corresponded to the norms of international law, there were no
casualties among the peaceful population.
Sahiba Gafarova also stressed the obstacles created by Armenia's
mine threat to the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried
out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. She reiterated that
although some circles accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, there
is not a single fact confirming these accusations, which was also
confirmed by the UN missions that visited the region.
Stating that Azerbaijan wants to ensure permanent peace in the
region, Sahiba Gafarova once again noted that today there are no
obstacles for signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia and Azerbaijan is ready for peace.
Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marqueta Pekarova Adamova
expressed Czech support to the peace talks and the importance of
establishing permanent peace in the region.
Then the Speaker of the Milli Majlis signed the memorial
book.
After the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani parliament was
welcomed by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament.
The members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation
familiarised themselves with the administrative building of the
Chamber of Deputies.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107524646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.