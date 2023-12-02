Three Festivals Culminate Today: Dhow, CTC, World Wide Walls

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Three festivals are set to conclude today, December 2, offering a final opportunity for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in diverse cultural experiences.

The 13th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, celebrating Qatar's maritime legacy with participants from 12 countries, has drawn significant attention since its opening on November 28.



First trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' on December 5

Qatar Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary discuss Gaza AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 mascots unveiled

Read Also

The festival boasts a plethora of activities, including marine competitions, workshops, and artistic events, providing a platform for the rich diversity of maritime cultures from Qatar, the region and beyond.

Simultaneously, the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate (CTC) Festival, now in its sixth edition at Expo 2023 Doha's Family Zone located in Al Bidda Park, has witnessed an impressive turnout, attracting over 60,000 visitors within its initial nine days. With around 50 coffee shops and 10 restaurants, the festival offers a gastronomic journey complemented by kids and entertainment zones.

Adding a vibrant splash to the Old Doha Port's surroundings is the World Wide Walls international mural festival.

Formerly known as Pow! Wow!, this biannual celebration of mural arts is hosted by Qatar for the second time in the MENA region. Thirteen local, regional, and international artists have transformed walls into captivating canvases, contributing to the evolving urban landscape.

Abdulrahman Ahmad Al Ishaq, Director of Public Art at Qatar Museums, expressed enthusiasm for the festival's impact on Doha's aesthetic evolution.“Public Art has transformed Doha's urban landscape over the past few years with our local and international mural programs, Jedariart and World Wide Walls. We have added more than 50 murals across the city, continuously widening the scene and introducing new artists.”

As these festivals bid farewell, another eagerly anticipated event, the Qatar Balloon Festival is set to take flight from December 7 to 18 at Katara Cultural Village.

Returning for its fourth edition, the festival will have an array of entertainment and activities, including the display of more than 50 hot air balloons, a family area with inflatable castles, a variety of games for children, a diverse food court, and VIP Majlis for special guests.