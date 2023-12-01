Israel Issues“Evacuation Map” In Full-Force Raids On Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JERUSALEM, Dec 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israel's army published a map yesterday, splitting the Gaza Strip into“evacuation zones” in full-force strikes on the Palestinian enclave, following a seven-day truce.
A spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that, the online map divides the Gaza Strip into numbered areas, aiming to help civilians understand from which areas they are required to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.
The official mentioned that the“evacuation map” serves as a means to help people protect themselves during“the next stage of the war,” in which Israel plans to carry out attacks also in the southern Gaza Strip, an area previously labelled by the army as a“safe zone.”
Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets dropped leaflets in southern Gaza, urging residents to leave their homes in the city of Khan Younis and move eastward. The leaflets warned that Khan Younis is now a“dangerous battle zone.”– NNN-XINHUA
