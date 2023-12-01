UN, US, EU Raise Concerns Over Recent Use Of PTA In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the United States have raised concerns over the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) recently to arrest people in Sri Lanka.

Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam said that 10 people were arrested under the PTA in Batticaloa this week.

They were arrested for holding or attending an event to remember Tamils killed during the war in Sri Lanka.

“We are concerned by recent arrests in Northern & Eastern Provinces under Prevention of Terrorism Act, which runs counter to Govt's promised moratorium on use of the law that violates human rights obligations & should be repealed,” the UN said in a tweet.

The EU said the Government must stop using the PTA as per their commitments.

“Concerned about continued use of PTA to make arrests. Authorities should bring the legislation in line with international standards and human rights conventions, and meanwhile stop using the PTA, as per their commitments,” the EU tweeted.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, said that it was vital to ensure freedom of expression and humane treatment of those in custody.

“It is concerning to hear about continued use of the PTA, including to arrest peaceful protesters, and about treatment of detainees in prisons. It's vital to ensure freedom of expression and humane treatment of those in custody. Especially as the government looks to replace the PTA in line with its international commitments and implement key reforms, it must protect fundamental freedoms,” she said.

The United Kingdom and Canada had also raised similar concerns over the use of the PTA. (Colombo Gazette)