Norway Allocates Over €21M For Food Security In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, Norway announced the allocation of NOK 250 million (EUR 21.2 million) for food security in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Norwegian government's website.

Norway will continue to support the people of Ukraine. At the same time, the country does not lose sight of other crises in the world. The Nansen Program (a five-year program of assistance to Ukraine from Norway - ed.) is one example of how Norway manages to combine these efforts, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Wheat yields in occupied areas 20% lower than in remaining parts of Ukraine

The Scandinavian country will allocate NOK 200 million (EUR 17 million) to the World Food Program (WFP), including the Grain from Ukraine program, which is being implemented in partnership with the WFP. Another NOK 50 million (EUR 4.2 million) will be allocated to the World Bank's Ukraine Fund.

In addition, Norway will donate an additional NOK 150 million (EUR 12.7 million) to the WFP. This step was taken in response to the program's appeal for emergency assistance for Ukraine.

These funds will be used not only to provide food aid near the front line, but also to demine agricultural land, the press release said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 13, the Norwegian government allocated an additional EUR 84 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.