Azerbaijani Gymnast Shares Optimism In Licensing For 2024 Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Ivan Tikhonov,
Azerbaijani gymnast competing in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship
and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics at the
auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, told reporters he
will use his chances to win a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics,
Trend reports.
"The year hasn't been entirely successful for me. I didn't
manage to qualify for the Olympics from the World Championships,
falling short by a few hundredths of a point. Next year, I need to
qualify for the Olympics through the European Championships, via
the all-around competition," he said.
"It's still possible to secure a license through individual
events, but it's not easy, and a more realistic option in this
context appears to be the all-around competition," the gymnast
noted.
Speaking about his participation in the 28th Azerbaijan
Championship, Tikhonov mentioned that he plans to perform with a
more challenging routine.
"Today, I plan to add complexity to my routine in the floor
exercise. I need to give it a try. Local tournaments help assess
strength and test the routine," he added.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship
competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as
well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among
age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in
Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall are being held
from November 30 through December 1.
Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children
and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports
Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports
department in Balakan City compete.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.