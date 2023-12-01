Poster Of 16Th Global Film Festival Noida Unveiled By Esteemed Film Producer Boney Kapoor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Film City, Noida: In a humble ceremony held at Marwah Film City, Noida, the eagerly anticipated 16th Global Film Festival Noida kicked off with the unveiling of its official poster by the esteemed film producer, Boney Kapoor. The event marks the commencement of what promises to be one of the most significant cinematic celebrations in the northern part of the country.



Renowned for carving a niche for itself, the 16th Global Film Festival Noida stands tall as one of the premier film festivals in this region and aims to showcase a diverse array of cinematic brilliance.



The festival is set to feature an impressive lineup, including screenings of notable international films, interactive workshops, enlightening seminars, engaging interaction programs, captivating film music shows, a glamorous Bollywood fashion show, an exhibition of paintings, captivating still photography, mesmerizing dance recitals, a delectable food festival, and the grand unveiling of festival posters. Additionally, the festival will host film muhurat ceremonies, celebrations of National Days, and observances of special days, creating an immersive and enriching experience for attendees informed Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of GFFN festival.



A distinctive aspect of this year's festival is the inclusion of a special section dedicated to films on disability, children's films, short digital films by AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), short films by ASMS (Asian School of Media Studies), and films shot on mobile devices. This diverse range of categories ensures a cinematic experience that caters to a broad spectrum of interests.



Anticipating an impressive turnout, the organizers are gearing up to welcome over 20,000 attendees over the three-day extravaganza scheduled from 7th December to 9th December 2023.



Reflecting on the festival's growth and impact, the 16th Global Film Festival Noida signifies the resilience, popularity, and profound influence it has had on the people of this country. As it unfolds, the festival is poised to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape, celebrating the magic of storytelling through the lens.



