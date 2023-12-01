IAEA Chief Calls For Resumption Of Dialogue With Tehran On Iran's Nuclear Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General
Rafael Grossi is calling on the world's leaders to resume dialogue
with Iran on the country's nuclear program, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to the paper, the IAEA chief "has urged world powers
to relaunch talks with Iran and not lose sight of the risks posed
by its stockpiling of enriched uranium."
"There needs to be some recreation of a system of dialogue with
Iran," Grossi said, as cited by the newspaper. He added that the
situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program was "very uncertain"
and urged nations to "sit down and re-engage".
According to him, "trying to put [a nuclear deal] back into the
JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran's nuclear
program - TASS) box wouldn't work." "You can still call it a JCPOA
but it should be a JCPOA 2.0 or something because you have to
adapt," Grossi added.
