Fintech Alliance Head: Azerbaijan Has Potential To Become Leader In Innovation In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Alastair Lukies, Chairman of the FinTech Alliance, told
journalists on the sidelines of the InMerge Innovation Summit in
Baku that Azerbaijan has the potential to become a leader in
innovation in the region, Azernews reports.
"It is absolutely clear to me that Azerbaijan has all the
necessary conditions to create a successful innovation environment.
We have heard from ministers, senior leaders, and innovators that
everyone wants to work together to make this possible. Only when
people work together do they have a chance of success," he
emphasised.
According to Lukies, it is important that big banks,
governments, and regulators realise that collaboration with fintech
companies can be of great benefit to the entire society.
It should be noted that the Innovation Summit "InMerge" is held
in Baku from 30 November - to 1 December.
"InMerge", considered the largest innovation summit in the
region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups,
and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible
collaborations.
"The FinTech Alliance looks forward to developing close
cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan in the fintech sector.
"said Alastair Lukies
"I believe Azerbaijan has a unique opportunity to become a
leader in the region. Fintech plays an important role in the
development of every country, and if Azerbaijan continues on this
path, other countries will see it as a role model," Lukies
emphasized.
Lukies also added that FinTech has been involved in various
initiatives, such as the Astana International Financial Centre in
Kazakhstan, and has collaborated with many other countries in the
field of fintech, including Australia, Canada, Singapore, and South
Korea. The company is looking for opportunities to develop fintech,
and it is clear that the potential for this in Azerbaijan is
extremely promising.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107515956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.