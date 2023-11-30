ICT - Driving Force Of Post-Economic Growth For Uzbekistan, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Uzbekistan sees
ICT as a driving force for its post-economic growth, Minister for
Development of Information Technologies and Communications of
Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov said at the InMerge Innovation Summit
in Baku, Trend reports.
"Uzbekistan has been actively working to create favorable
conditions for IT companies since 2017. The country features an
innovative environment known as IT Park, where businesses can
become residents and be tax-exempt. IT workers also pay lower taxes
than workers in other industries," he added.
According to the minister, Uzbekistan has set a goal of
increasing the number of IT specialists by 2030.
"Recent Russian-Ukrainian events have had a significant impact
on the relocation of some IT companies to Uzbekistan. Companies
that were formerly functioning in the Western world have increased
their presence in the country. Many gifted specialists have also
approached us. For this, a special scheme known as the IT Visa has
been developed, which facilitates the relocation to Uzbekistan for
owners of IT companies, businessmen, and IT professionals,"
Shermatov added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515356
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.