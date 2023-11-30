Fire Occurred In Hostel In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A fire
occurredin a building converted into a hostel in Almaty, press
service of the city emergency department of the Kazakhstan's city
says, Trend reports.
It is reported that 13 people killed as a result of the
fire.
According to the information, the fire area was approximately 30
square meters, and the fire was extinguished by 06:22 local
time.
According to preliminary information, 13 people died from carbon
monoxide poisoning. Two victims were taken to an emergency
hospital, the press service of the Almaty public health department
noted.
