General Dynamics Wins New Iraq Defense Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
General Dynamics Land Systems , Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $15,992,597 modification (P00006) to contract W56HZV-21-C-0072 for contractor logistics support services for the M1A1SA/M88.
Work will be performed at Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 13, 2023.
According to the United States Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC) , the SA variant of the M1A1 tank has a single second-generation Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) sight and analog architecture. It adds:
"The M1A1 SA is as survivable and maneuverable as the more modern variants with upgrades such as powertrain improvements and a Blue Force Tracker - a digital command-and-control system that gives commanders information about their location relative to friendly forces."
(Sources: US Dept of Defense, USAASC)
