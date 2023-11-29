Enemy Shells Three Communities In Sumy Region In One Day, 15 Explosions Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the territory of the Sumy region three times on Wednesday, November 29, with 15 explosions recorded.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Throughout the day, the Russians conducted three shelling attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded," the statement said.
The communities of Krasnopil, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka in particular were subjected to shelling.
Specifically, in the Krasnopil community, the enemy attacked with a mortar (five explosions).
Read also:
Enemy shells Sumy
region with multiple rocket launchers - three killed, including child
The Esman community was shelled by the Russians using a machine gun (ten bursts were recorded). Velyka Pysarivka was targeted with a grenade launcher (ten explosions).
As reported, last night, the Russians shelled three border areas and settlements in the Sumy region, with nine explosions recorded.
MENAFN29112023000193011044ID1107511745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.