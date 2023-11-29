Air Force Warns Of Threat Of Enemy Drones For Two Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, enemy attack drones flying in the north-west direction are being detected.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Movement of attack UAVs from the Kherson region in the north-west direction. Threat to the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the post says.
Read also:
Head of State listens to report on shelter construction in Kherson
Air raid alerts have been declared in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia.
Earlier, air raid alerts were announced in the Kyiv and several other regions due to missile danger.
MENAFN29112023000193011044ID1107511742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.