Air Force Warns Of Threat Of Enemy Drones For Two Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, enemy attack drones flying in the north-west direction are being detected.



The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Movement of attack UAVs from the Kherson region in the north-west direction. Threat to the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the post says.

Air raid alerts have been declared in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, air raid alerts were announced in the Kyiv and several other regions due to missile danger.