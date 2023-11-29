Saudi Arabia's National Carrier To Recommence Flights To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 30 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia's national carrier, would recommence flights to Sri Lanka very soon, said the Sri Lankan foreign ministry here, yesterday.

Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Alibrahim, made the announcement during his visit to Sri Lanka, and the move will contribute to capturing a sizable market of Saudi travellers to Sri Lanka, said the foreign ministry in a press release.

During the visit, both sides discussed the formulation of an economic roadmap between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka, that would encompass cooperation in a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, power and energy, tourism, cultural interaction, digital transformation and employment opportunities, particularly in the construction sector, the ministry said.

The visit adds to a series of recent ministerial engagements, undertaken by both countries, contributing to the enhancement of bilateral economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.– NNN-SPA

