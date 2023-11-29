Philippines' Marcos Welcomes Release Of Final Filipino Hostage In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. welcomed the news of the release of a Filipino woman in Gaza on Tuesday, November 28, as part of the Qatar-mediated humanitarian pause agreement.

Noralyn Babadilla was the second of two Filipinos released from captivity in Gaza, following the release of Gelienor 'Jimmy' Pacheco on November 24.

File: Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

“Just days after expressing concern for Noralyn Babadilla's whereabouts, I am very happy to announce that Noralyn is safely back in Israel, becoming the second Filipino released from Gaza,” Marcos wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early Wednesday morning.

Babadilla was part of the group of 10 women released by Hamas, which also included two Argentines, one Austrian, along with two Thai men.

With her release,“I am pleased to inform the nation that all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for," said the Philippine leader.

Babadilla worked as a caregiver in Israel. She was visiting friends in Kibbutz Nirim with her husband on October 7 when the attack took place. Her husband was killed during the attack, while she was taken hostage.

Marcos thanked the parties involved in facilitating the release, saying, "gratitude also goes to Egypt and the State of Qatar for their crucial role in this process over the past several weeks."

"We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released," Marcos posted on X last week.

On Monday, November 27, Qatar has announced extension of Gaza humanitarian pause for an additional two days. Yesterday, November 28, Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said "Qatar is making unremitting efforts to extend the humanitarian truce in Gaza during the next 48 hours."