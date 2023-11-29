Jordan To Host Meeting To Coordinate Humanitarian Response In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 29 (Petra) -- Jordan is hosting an international meeting on Thursday to discuss the humanitarian response in Gaza with the participation of leaders of international governmental and non-governmental organisations.His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate in the meeting amidst Jordan's efforts to drum up efforts to support Palestinian Gazans.The meeting will be held in closed sessions as part of the "Aqaba Meetings" initiative to reach a coordination mechanism to respond to the needs resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensure the "adequate and continuous" delivery and flow of aid to the besieged enclave.