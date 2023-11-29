Sharjah Chamber Marks 52Nd Union Day With Grand Celebration: A Tribute To UAE's Leadership And Progress

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Event underlines commitment to sustainability and heritage, featuring cultural displays and significant leadership presence.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a celebration in honour of the 52nd Union Day. Held at its headquarters, the event was a vibrant expression of loyalty, devotion, and pride in the UAE's progress and the wise leadership that has guided it. The celebration was themed“A Journey towards a Sustainable Tomorrow,” reflecting a commitment to a future that is both prosperous and sustainable.

The ceremony was attended by HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); and HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. Also present were a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, directors of departments and institutions operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber.

HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the wise leadership on the 52nd UAE Union Day, emphasizing that this illustrious occasion symbolises a rich history where the nation's core values unite, reflecting the grand narrative of the Union. It commemorates the inception of a profound national endeavour and a refined journey, all made possible by the founding fathers' unified vision under one flag. This unity laid the solid foundations for the UAE's remarkable renaissance and ongoing development, Bukhatir said.

For his part, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi emphasized that the glorious national occasion of the 52nd Union Day is imbued with profound meanings and connotations. It reaffirms the unity of the UAE's people and their unwavering support for the wise leadership, echoing a shared commitment to the nation's past, present, and future. This occasion also highlights the collective responsibility of all citizens in safeguarding the nation, supporting its development, and building upon its achievements.

“It is a moment filled with pride in the Union's progress and a deep-seated loyalty to the founding fathers who laid the cornerstone of the country's renaissance, realizing the aspirations of the UAE's people for unity and prosperity,” Al Awadi said.

The festivities included a series of cultural, heritage, and national activities. There were competitions, poetry recitals, performances of national heritage songs and dances, a traditional“Al Yola” dance, and a heritage showcase featuring children from Al Darari Kindergarten. Additionally, the event featured a special film presentation by the SCCI employees, where they extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the wise leadership on the 52nd Union Day. They expressed their joy, pride, and admiration for the country's accomplishments and progress.

Furthermore, the ceremony witnessed the announcement of the winners of the sustainability competition launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This competition, aligned with the Year of Sustainability and concurrent with the UAE's hosting of COP28, showcased innovative models crafted from recyclable materials.