Daikin Fast-Tracks Sustainability Tactics Ahead Of COP28 With The Launch Of Daikin Iplant Manager In The Middle East & Africa

State-of-the-art technology infrastructure revolutionizes the environmental stewardship of Daikin.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions is taking a significant step towards its Environmental Vision 2050 and commitment to carbon neutrality by introducing the Daikin iPlant Manager to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. In line with its strategic management plan Fusion 25, Daikin aims to provide innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact, enhance indoor comfort, build healthier spaces to live in, and support sustainability.

Daikin iPlant Manager, developed in collaboration with Conserve It, Australia (a member of the Daikin Group), offers a new generation of advanced central plant optimization and control. This ensures that the chiller plant room's air-conditioning equipment performs at its best throughout its operating cycle consistently, harnessing the power of data analysis and real-time adjustments to improve efficiency, extend equipment lifespan, and achieve significant energy savings.

Krishna Sankaran, Regional Director, Service & Solutions, Daikin MEA, emphasized the company's commitment to addressing customer needs, saying,“In our daily interactions with end-users, their primary concerns consistently revolve around reducing energy costs, improving equipment reliability, and ensuring top-notch service quality. At Daikin, we comprehend these needs intimately and innovate to find solutions that are energy-efficient, provide healthy air to breathe, and are sustainable at the same time. An exemplary offering in this regard is the Daikin iPlant Manager-an advanced chiller plant control retrofit solution designed to precisely address these pressing customer demands and positively contribute positively to sustainability strategy.”

“The introduction of the Daikin iPlant Manager in the MEA region aligns with Daikin's vision for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, setting the stage for further advancements in the HVAC industry”, Krishna added.

“Our partnership with Daikin Middle East & Africa excites us because it will enable them to fully leverage the potential of iPlant Manager, powered by PlantPRO®, to provide actionable insights as well as control and optimize central plant operations, increase equipment lifetime, provide energy management, and optimal performance for central plants at the lowest total costs,” said Chirayu Shah, Vice President of Operations, Conserve It (A member of Daikin Group).

The launch of the Daikin iPlant Manager represents a major advancement in central plant optimization and control solutions, utilizing Machine Learning and Model Predictive Controls to maximize central plant efficiency. The MEA region, with its extensive installed base of chillers and high energy consumption due to extreme weather conditions, stands to benefit greatly from this innovative solution. This state-of-the-art technology infrastructure is a proven solution with successful deployments in over 30 countries across six continents. It is applicable for retrofit applications with existing chiller plants and greenfield applications with new designs, making it a tangible and effective solution for reducing carbon footprints.

As part of its proactive approach to sustainability, Daikin is actively involved in global actions on climate change. In line with this, Daikin is also exhibiting its high-efficiency inverter air-conditioner technology at COP28 in the UAE. This advanced inverter technology can save up to 50 percent in energy usage. With its commitment to reducing environmental impact and delivering innovative retrofit solutions, Daikin invites customers to join the journey towards sustainability.

About Daikin:

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and society. Daikin has evolved over nearly 100 years to employ 96,000 people with 117 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.