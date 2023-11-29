Zelensky Visits IDP Assistance Center In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to the Odesa region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the regional center for social and psychological assistance, where internally displaced citizens live.

The press service of the President's Office reported , according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky got acquainted with the living conditions of internally displaced citizens from the Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Dnipro regions, as well as Ukrainians evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

The President inquired about solving the current problems of the center's residents. In particular, they discussed employment, domestic issues, social assistance and education.

"All the issues that arise in this center have been resolved. Today, in wartime, this is very important," Zelensky said.

Bodies of three people who may have frozen to death found in

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, informed the Head of State about plans to improve living conditions in the center.

In particular, they talked about continuing work on repairing the building, insulating the facade, increasing electrical power and further reconstruction of the premises to accommodate people.

"Currently, 69 citizens, 17 of whom are children, are staying at the regional center for social and psychological assistance," the statement said.

Road traffic blocked due to snowstorm in, Mykolaiv regions

As reported, Zelensky heard reports from the military in the Odesa region on the protection of the region.