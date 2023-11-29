Delegates Of The International Conference Visited Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Delegates of the international conference held in Baku on the
theme "Heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of
history" have traveled to Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the
State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
On the way, the guests witnessed acts of vandalism and
destruction committed by Armenian invaders in Garabagh during the
30-year occupation and large-scale creative work carried out in the
post-war period.
The employee of the Shusha State Reserve Department informed the
guests in detail about the history of the creation and development
of Shusha, which is one of the most important cities of Azerbaijan
and is considered the musical centre of the Caucasus. In response
to questions of the guests, it was also informed that during the
occupation years, Armenian vandals destroyed historical
architectural, cultural, and religious monuments of Azerbaijanis in
the city in order to erase the historical traces of
Azerbaijanis.
The guests visited the square where the shot sculptures were
installed, the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Khan Gizi Spring,
Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif,
visited Ganja Gate, Shusha Fortress, and Jydir Duzu Plain.
At the meeting with Aydin Karimov, special representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district,
information was given about the reconstruction works being carried
out in Shusha and holding large-scale events in Azerbaijan's
cultural capital.
