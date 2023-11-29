La Mar Doha Celebrates 5Th Anniversary With Exciting Culinary Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio, the hallmark restaurant for Peruvian cuisine in Qatar, celebrates it's 5th year anniversary with an exciting gastronomic event on the 30th of November

Embark on a culinary journey through the diverse landscapes of Peru with La Mar's special anniversary menu, showcasing regional specialties from Costa (Coast), Sierra (Mountains), and Selva (Jungle).

Indulge in specialties created by Executive Chef Frank Ponce such as the exquisite Tiradito Costeño featuring a unique beetroot leche de tigre, the Asado & Quinoto with slow-cooked Wagyu beef and black & white quinoa which comes from the Andes, and the Causita Frita Coctel featuring deep-fried aji Amarillo causa and shrimp from the rivers in the jungle. Cap it off with Crema Volteada, our sweet homage to the coastal regions where Spanish influences reign supreme.

Complementing this culinary exploration are exclusive handcrafted beverages by beverage manager Abanoub Samir available only for the evening. Experience the Kori Sour from the mountains with a refreshing citrus twist on the traditional Pisco Sour featuring golden berries, El Costeño from the coast, showcasing the delightful flavor of the Peruvian native Kent mango, or savour the De La Selva from the jungles, a blend of coffee-infused Pisco and rich cacao chocolate.

As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a live band and a traditional folklore show, providing a captivating taste of Peruvian culture to accompany the delectable feast.

La Mar Doha recently took home the highly coveted award of Best Overall Restaurant in Qatar in the Fact Dining Awards 2023. La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio is the go-to place for contemporary Peruvian cuisine, known for its rich flavours and diverse influences. Look forward to authentic cebiches, fresh seafood, and charcoal-grilled meats paired with signature-handcrafted cocktails such as the classic Pisco Sour. This elegant beachfront setting offers stunning and panoramic views of the Doha skyline.

Call 4484 4919 or email [email protected] to book dining reservations.