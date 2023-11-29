Vodafone Qatar Offers Six Month Trial Package For Apple Watch

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar is offering its postpaid customers the chance to extend their current mobile plan to their Apple Watch, giving them a 6 month trial subscription, following its recent introduction of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Vodafone Postpaid customers and all Apple Watch cellular users can enjoy the trial on their watch by pairing it to their iPhone and enabling the eSIM to access their in-plan benefits. Once the 6 month trial period has ended, customers can continue to enjoy the package at only QR 30 per month.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 come with fitness and health capabilities, innovative sensors to give meaningful health insights, built-in cellular for cellular models, allowing users to stay connected with incoming and outgoing texts and calls while away from their phones, safety features, which automatically detect when the user is in danger, and more.

This offer is valid until November 22, 2024, for more information, visit website .