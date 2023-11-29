Cargo Ship Sinks Off S. Korea's Southwestern Coast No Crewmen Found

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An unoccupied cargo ship believed to be Chinese sank in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast Wednesday.
The Mokpo Coast Guard said the 200-ton ship sank in waters off Gageo Island, 422 km southwest of Seoul, about two hours after being submerged at a 45-degree starboard angle.
No crewmen were found on the Ship, according to South Korea's News Agency (Yonhap).
"We are searching the area because there is a possibility that people may have left the ship," a Coast Guard official said.
