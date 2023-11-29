Turkey’s main stock index opens Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) At the start of Wednesday's trading session, Turkey’s main stock index exhibited positive momentum, opening at 8,118.22 points, denoting a 0.30 percent increase or 24.67 points compared to the previous day's closing figure.



The BIST 100 index on Borsa Istanbul had concluded Tuesday with a modest decline, reaching 8,093.54 points, experiencing a 0.17 percent dip. The daily trading volume during this period amounted to an impressive 93 billion liras, equivalent to USD3.21 billion.



As of 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), key foreign exchange rates indicated the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate at 28.9035, while the euro/Turkish lira rate stood at 31.8350.



Simultaneously, the British pound was valued at 36.7845 Turkish liras, providing insights into the dynamics of Turkey’s currency market.



In the global commodities market, the price of Brent crude oil was observed at approximately USD81.56 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing trends in energy markets.



Meanwhile, the value of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,044.60, contributing to a comprehensive overview of both the energy and precious metals sectors.



These diverse financial indicators collectively offer a detailed perspective on Turkey’s economic landscape, capturing the intricacies of stock market fluctuations, currency values, and commodity prices.

