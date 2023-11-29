Minister Of Culture Opens Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday opened the second art exhibition entitled“Contemporary Art in the Service of Identity and Heritage” at Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club.

The event will continue until mid-December, with the participation of a number of Qatari and resident artists.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club Khalid Al Obaidan said that this exhibition comes within the club's comprehensive mission that deals with all types of knowledge from literature, culture and arts.

He noted at the same time that fine art is one of the most important and finest arts, as it contributes remarkably to opening horizons of thought and creating a beautiful vision about things.

Al Obaidan said that the exhibition will be accompanied by a number of events, and that it will be open to its surroundings and to society, by sending invitations to the relevant authorities to visit it, including schools and others.

He stressed that the participating artists have a special imprint in the artistic field locally and internationally.