Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases Israeli women, children detained in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group released an official announcement late Tuesday affirming the discharge of Israeli women and children it had been detaining in the Gaza Strip.



Muhammad al-Hindi, The Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Group, verified that the group’s armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, released the civilian hostages.



"We can accept the all-for-all equation regarding the detainees. If Israel is ready to release all our prisoners, then we are ready," Al-Hindi stated in an interview with a UAE-based news agency.



"The enemy's choices are difficult regarding the hostages because it failed to recover them militarily. Israel's tone of preparing for war is to influence the course of the negotiations," he added.



"The performance of the resistance and the steadfastness of our people is what will decide the fate of the battle," Al-Hindi declared, stressing that "Israel may be forced to end the aggression in light of the increasing losses."



Qatar declared a deal late Monday to lengthen a first four-day humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas for two more days, in which more prisoner swaps are going to be made.



Israel started a huge military campaign in the Gaza Strip after a cross-border assault by Hamas on October 7.



It has since murdered more than 15,000 civilians, involving 6,150 children as well as 4,000 women, as reported by health authorities in the area.

