Uzbekistan's Ferghana Refinery On Verge To Triple Capacity - Saneg CEO (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Uzbek Ferghana
Oil Refinery's capacity will triple to 3 million tons by 2025,
following the end of modernization, Tulkin Yusupov, Chief Executive
Officer at Saneg LLC, one of Uzbekistan's largest oil and gas
companies, told Trend .
Ferghana Oil Refinery has been under full ownership of Saneg
since 2022.
Yusupov added that the processing depth of the refinery will
increase from 87 percent to 92 percent.
"Saneg faces the task of primarily saturating the domestic
market with its own petroleum products. To do this, the company is
currently implementing a project to modernize the Ferghana Oil
Refinery. The modernization of the refinery will improve the
quality of petroleum products produced at the plant to the level of
international standards, in particular, motor fuels and base oils.
New types of products will be more environmentally friendly and
will be able to compete on foreign markets", he said.
Moreover, Yusupov shared the company's plans for the
construction of its own network of gas stations throughout
Uzbekistan.
Regarding the measures undertaken by Saneg to strengthen
cooperation with local and international partners in the oil
industry, the company representative said that currently
conferences and seminars are being held to improve the skills of
local employees, exchange experience, and raise awareness of local
specialists about various developments in the field of oil and gas
production.
"Employees of large foreign companies are invited to train
locals and establish technological and research activities.
Moreover, memoranda of cooperation and mutual understanding are
being drawn up between various companies, including foreign ones,
to strengthen cooperation in the field of oil and gas production",
he explained.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has produced 584,500 tons of oil from
January through September 2023, which is 0.6 percent, or 3,400 tons
more, compared to the same period last year, when Uzbekistan
produced 587,900 tons of oil.
Overall, the total capacity of Uzbekistan's oil refineries
amounts to 10 million tons as of today.
As per official statistics, oil production in Uzbekistan
increased by 1.8 percent to 787,800 tons by the end of 2022, while
gasoline production went up to 1.26 million tons, indicating an
increase of 11.5 percent. Additionally, the volume of diesel fuel
production increased by 5.9 percent and amounted to 800,100
tons.
