Uzbekistan's Ferghana Refinery On Verge To Triple Capacity - Saneg CEO (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Uzbek Ferghana Oil Refinery's capacity will triple to 3 million tons by 2025, following the end of modernization, Tulkin Yusupov, Chief Executive Officer at Saneg LLC, one of Uzbekistan's largest oil and gas companies, told Trend .

Ferghana Oil Refinery has been under full ownership of Saneg since 2022.

Yusupov added that the processing depth of the refinery will increase from 87 percent to 92 percent.

"Saneg faces the task of primarily saturating the domestic market with its own petroleum products. To do this, the company is currently implementing a project to modernize the Ferghana Oil Refinery. The modernization of the refinery will improve the quality of petroleum products produced at the plant to the level of international standards, in particular, motor fuels and base oils. New types of products will be more environmentally friendly and will be able to compete on foreign markets", he said.

Moreover, Yusupov shared the company's plans for the construction of its own network of gas stations throughout Uzbekistan.

Regarding the measures undertaken by Saneg to strengthen cooperation with local and international partners in the oil industry, the company representative said that currently conferences and seminars are being held to improve the skills of local employees, exchange experience, and raise awareness of local specialists about various developments in the field of oil and gas production.

"Employees of large foreign companies are invited to train locals and establish technological and research activities. Moreover, memoranda of cooperation and mutual understanding are being drawn up between various companies, including foreign ones, to strengthen cooperation in the field of oil and gas production", he explained.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has produced 584,500 tons of oil from January through September 2023, which is 0.6 percent, or 3,400 tons more, compared to the same period last year, when Uzbekistan produced 587,900 tons of oil.

Overall, the total capacity of Uzbekistan's oil refineries amounts to 10 million tons as of today.

As per official statistics, oil production in Uzbekistan increased by 1.8 percent to 787,800 tons by the end of 2022, while gasoline production went up to 1.26 million tons, indicating an increase of 11.5 percent. Additionally, the volume of diesel fuel production increased by 5.9 percent and amounted to 800,100 tons.