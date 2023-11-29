Conspiracy Of Julius Civilis To Remain In National Museum Of Sweden For Next 7.5 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The unique painting The Conspiracy of Julius Civilis will remain
in the National Museum of Sweden for the next 7.5 years thanks to
an anonymous donation, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
The relevant decision was unanimously adopted at a meeting of
the Royal Academy of Arts.
"The agreement was made possible thanks to a donation, and the
donor wants to support two important institutions of Swedish
cultural life in this way. Both need financial investments to
support and develop their missions," the academy.
According to the information, the rent for a work of art is $
38,300 per year. The Plot of Julius Civilis has been in Sweden
since 1864, and it is often called one of the real treasures of the
Swedish museum world. The painting was commissioned for the newly
built City Hall in Amsterdam and hung there in 1662.
However, the customers were dissatisfied with the work, which
was conceived as a symbol of a free republic, and the great canvas
was sent back to Rembrandt for correction.
The canvas was put up for auction in Amsterdam in 1734 and later
transported to Sweden.
