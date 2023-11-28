Kuleba Convincing EU, NATO Of Need To Create Common European Defense Space

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he thinks that it is necessary to create a common European defense space with a coordinated policy of defense industries and that he will convince participants in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council of the need to do so.

He said this at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that the issue that unites his today's negotiations with Borrell and tomorrow's discussions in NATO is the development of a common defense area to guarantee security in Europe.

"I emphasized the need to set up a common pan-European defense space, where countries wound be aligned, where defense industries policies will be coordinated, where all processes will be synchronized and streamlined. This will allow Europe not only to support Ukraine in a sustainable way, but also to support itself, its own armed forces, its own defense capabilities," Kuleba said.

In his opinion, this common space should include not only EU members, but also candidate countries and like-minded countries.

"I shared these ideas openly with Josep Borrell and I will continue to discuss them tomorrow at NATO," Kuleba said.

On November 29, Kuleba will take part in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers, which will be held at NATO headquarters as part of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.