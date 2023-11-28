Iran's Plan To Militarize Caspian Sea May Have Serious Consequences, Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iran introduced a new home-grown Deylaman destroyer in its
Nothern (Caspian) fleet that many believe it could pave the way for
the arming of the region. It says the destroyer weighs 1,500 tons,
it was built by the Marine Industries Organization affiliated with
the Iranian Defense Ministry, and it is equipped with various types
of homegrown defense systems and gears. It is worth noting that the
Caspian Sea is a closed basin and it is free of terrorism and
terrorist organizations. At a time when all littoral countries are
talking about disarmament, such a move by Iran is
incomprehensible.
In a comment on the issue for Azernews , the
military expert Adalet Verdiyev noted that at a time when two US
aircraft carriers with large military potential are entering the
Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, it is not considered a
logical step to strengthen Iran's existing naval fleet in the
Caspian Sea. He said that in other words, there is currently no
danger for Iran from the Caspian Sea, and the threats that exist
for Iran are definitely not related to the states located in the
Caspian basin. Besides, the pundit added that the experience of the
Iranian Navy is not so big.
“During 1980-1988, the Iranian Navy participated in operations
against Iraq on a limited scale. After that, the operations of the
Iranian navy usually took place in the waters of the Persian and
Oman Gulf, which were limited-scale operations. Besides, they
conducted again limited operations against pirates in Somalia,”
Adalet Verdiyev said.
He also stressed that the entire defense industry of Iran is
carried out in a form of plagiarism, usually based on projects
obtained as a result of industrial espionage from other countries.
The Deylaman destroyer will, of course, increase Iran's
capabilities in rescue operations to a certain extent and will also
have a positive effect on the navy's combat readiness. However, it
is very important to equip the ship with modern systems.
“The ship has a speed of 26 knots and the anti-aircraft
artillery complex and rocket launchers can be seen on the ship. The
firing range of Iran's main anti-aircraft weapons is 2 km. So this
is a fairly short distance. However, if the launchers of the
missiles are equipped with Qadr missiles, their firing range can
increase up to 300 km. Radar systems are also observed on the ship,
with the help of which it is possible to detect surface and
underwater targets. This detection distance does not exceed 200 km
in the most advanced radar stations in Iran,” Adalet Verdiyev
noted.
Besides, the former military serviceman does not think that the
deployment of a new destroyer dubbed Deylaman to the existing
Iranian fleet in the Caspian Sea will radically change the existing
balance of forces here. According to him, it is impossible to
change the balance of power in Iran with a single ship.
“However, of course, the Caspian littoral countries will
definitely take adequate measures against these steps of Iran.
Iran, which does not want to see warships or other military
equipment of other countries around it, declaring the Caspian Sea
open for armament will lead to the increase of warships of other
countries in the Caspian and as a result, the rapid armament of the
region, which is not in Iran's own interests,” the expert.
