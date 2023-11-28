Situation In Gaza And In Ukraine Is Different In Many Ways - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the situation in Gaza and the situation in Ukraine is different in many ways, Ukraine never posed a threat to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference on Tuesday in Brussels, where a meeting of NATO Ministers for Foreign Affairs is taking place, Ukrinform reports.

“It's also important to recognize that the situation in Gaza and the situation in Ukraine is different in many. Ukraine never posed a threat to Russia. Ukraine never attacked Russia. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was an unprovoked invasion, full scale invasion of another country,” the NATO chief said.

He also stressed that Ukraine has the right to self defence against an unprovoked attack and to uphold territorial integrity.

Stoltenberg also said that humanitarian law has to be respected in all conflicts and civilian lives has always to be protected.

“The right for self defence is enshrined in UN Charter, so international law, humanitarian law applies in all conflicts and we continue to support Ukraine because this is about protecting national law,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a two-day meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs began in the Belgian capital on Tuesday, during which the Alliance is expected reaffirm its long-term support for Ukraine.