Togo Eyes To Roll Up Multi-Sector Co-Op With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Togo is interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the trade and economic sphere, mining, agriculture, transport, and digitalization, said President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan and Togo have the potential to become strategic partners. Kazakhstan's economic potential is immense. Our negotiations to establish comprehensive ties clearly demonstrated the parties' desire to deepen interaction," he said.

Tokayev, for his part, stated that Kazakhstan regards Togo as an essential African ally.

According to him, the Kazakhstan-Togo alliance has a lot of untapped potential. It is important to execute bilateral documents, including an agreement on mutual protection of investments, for its development.

Tokayev also advocated finding a suitable candidate for the position of Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Togo. "Such a step will contribute to the development of B2B contacts between countries," Kazakhstan's President remarked.

The parties also discussed establishing a political dialogue, deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.