Togo Eyes To Roll Up Multi-Sector Co-Op With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Togo is
interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the trade
and economic sphere, mining, agriculture, transport, and
digitalization, said President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe
during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev, Trend reports.
"Kazakhstan and Togo have the potential to become strategic
partners. Kazakhstan's economic potential is immense. Our
negotiations to establish comprehensive ties clearly demonstrated
the parties' desire to deepen interaction," he said.
Tokayev, for his part, stated that Kazakhstan regards Togo as an
essential African ally.
According to him, the Kazakhstan-Togo alliance has a lot of
untapped potential. It is important to execute bilateral documents,
including an agreement on mutual protection of investments, for its
development.
Tokayev also advocated finding a suitable candidate for the
position of Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Togo. "Such a step
will contribute to the development of B2B contacts between
countries," Kazakhstan's President remarked.
The parties also discussed establishing a political dialogue,
deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, energy,
transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
