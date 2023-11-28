Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recognises Hong Kong And Taiwan Partner Excellence

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, acknowledged its top performing partners during the annual Connex 2023 partner event held on November 23 in Hong Kong. The event brought together over 40 partner companies from Hong Kong and Taiwan to discuss plans for further innovation across focused sectors including healthcare, financial services, education and transportation.



With a Technology for Good theme, Connex23 touched on how ALE is leveraging its expertise, solutions and partnerships to enable partners to drive sustainable business for customers and have a meaningful impact on society.



The conference discussed how businesses can adopt digital age communications to provide secure business communications to end customers, as well as how ALE's digital age network offering delivers an agile and scalable network infrastructure to the Hong Kong and Taiwan market. The local ALE team also shared customer success stories highlighting real-world success.



"At Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, we are committed to continue investing in the success of our partner ecosystem through deeper cross-partner collaboration as we strive to meet the evolving demands from our customers in solving increasingly complex issues. We look forward to addressing industry needs together by delivering sustainable, future-proof and innovative solutions across our key business verticals," said Damien Delard, Vice President, APAC Channels & Head of Sales at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.



"Collaboration and teamwork are hallmarks of the success that Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and our partners enjoy today. It's important for us to acknowledge and recognise our business partners for their exceptional performance during events like Connex23, and focus on customer success as the foundation on which our joint success and growth is built on. We couldn't have achieved this growth without the support of our partners," said Peter Choi, Hong Kong and Taiwan Country Manager, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.



ALE Partner Award winners were announced during the event, recognising their outstanding performance as well as excellence in innovation and growth across key verticals. Congratulations to the following ALE APAC partners in Hong Kong and Taiwan that have helped customers overcome business challenges and achieve tangible business outcomes through the implementation of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions:







Partner of the Year Award 2023 (Hong Kong): Hong Kong Telecommunications

Partner of the Year Award 2023 (Taiwan): ABS Telecom Inc

VAD of the Year Award 2023 – Integrated Communications Group

Project of the Year 2023 (Public Sector) – ST Engineering Infa Systems Limited

Project of the Year 2023 (Banking & Financial Services Industry – FSI) – 8 Telecom Group Limited

Project of the Year 2023 (Education) – Taiwan Jettone Telecommunication Co. LTD

Project of the Year 2023 (Transportation) – N-MARS International Co. Ltd

Project of the Year 2023 (Networks) – Golden News Enterprise Limited

Project of the Year 2023 (Communication) – Integrity Labs Limited

Project Breakthrough Award 2023 (Rainbow Services) – Voice Buddies Network Limited Project Breakthrough Award 2023 (NGO) – HGC Global Communications Limited

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.