Asia's Premier Real Estate Investment Platform: MIPIM Asia Summit 2023 Aims To Make Deals Happen

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 November 2023 - The 17th MIPIM Asia Summit returns this year, gathering prominent international investors for insightful discussions on Asian real estate sector and investment opportunities around the globe. The MIPIM Asia Summit 2023, comprising of the prestigious MIPIM Asia Awards Ceremony, will take place on the 5th and 6th of December 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has been the hosting city of the MIPIM Asia Summit since its first edition, which has grown into the most reputable real estate investment marketplace ever since.



The real estate industry is entering a new cycle, with a strong emphasis on Asia's thriving markets. As economies globally prepare for potential economic, political, and environmental uncertainties, Asia offers a wealth of opportunities for international real estate players. The region encompasses a mix of emerging markets and established cities, attracting the interest of industry stakeholders.



The real estate sector is facing a significant shift in sentiment as rising interest rates begin to exert their influence. The impact of these increasing rates has triggered a ripple effect across the sector. While the current shift in sentiment presents challenges, it also offers a chance for investors to reassess their portfolios and explore alternative investment avenues. Diversification, innovative financing models, and a keen focus on market trends would be able to help investors navigate this evolving landscape.



"There is a favourite saying in the business sectors: 'Where there is adversity, there is opportunity', we believe the dynamic market presents unprecedented new opportunities especially for international investors," commented Nicolas Kozubek, Head of MIPIM Markets, "while the Summit functions as a marketplace to facilitate deals and partnerships across the real estate industry, now would be the best time to identify the right business partners and to secure more sustainable growth at MIPIM Asia 2023."



Among the 50+ speakers and 350+ participants joining MIPIM Asia Summit 2023 are some renowned active investors in the real estate landscape, including but not limited to (in alphabetical order of company names):







Leonie Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Brookfield

Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group

Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited

Rebecca Lam, Managing Director of CPP Investments

Sherman Hung, Managing Director, Head of Large Corporates of DBS Bank Hong Kong

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners

Ricky Lui, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hysan Development Company Limited

George Agethen, Co-head of Asia-Pacific of Ivanhoe Cambridge Singapore Pte Ltd

John Pattar, Partner and Head of Real Estate Asia of KKR

George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Link Asset Management Limited

Nat Miller, Senior Vice President of Quadreal Property Group Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management of Sino Group

MIPIM Asia 2023 Summit will bring along a new content launched at MIPIM in Cannes: the well-received "Road to Zero" practical workshop, which aims to stimulate industry-wide discussions on innovative solutions for zero-carbon real estate. Amidst climate change and evolving legislation, the event gathers the real estate's decision makers to accelerate debates and advance progress towards a greener future.The conclusion of the two-day event features the awards presentation dinner, during which winners of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2023 will be revealed and honored. The Awards serve the purpose of acknowledging and commemorating exceptional real estate projects across Asia.