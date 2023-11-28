US-India Ties Dangle Darkly On Sikh Separatist Kill Plot

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States government recently stated it had thwarted a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in the US and issued a warning to the Indian government.

According to media reports, US authorities say they successfully stopped a plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Pannun is a US-Canadian citizen and a prominent figure in the pro-Khalistan movement, which calls for establishing an independent Sikh state in northern India.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson indicated that the administration is treating this issue with the utmost seriousness and noted it has been raised with India“at the senior-most levels.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hoped India“will take these real concerns seriously .” This recent revelation comes two months after Trudeau said his government had“credible evidence” of an Indian link to the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader in Canada. In June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

The alleged killing in Canada and foiled plot in the US give rise to concerns regarding India's reliability as a trusted strategic partner for Western governments.

The mounting authoritarianism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and its belligerent foreign policy raises questions about India's future trajectory which potentially conflicts with the interests of the US and its allies.

The US reportedly issued a diplomatic protest to India following Modi's visit to Washington in June. Furthermore, US federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against one suspect in court.