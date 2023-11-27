Defense Ministries Of Azerbaijan And Georgia Meet To Sign Military Cooperation Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 27, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of
Defense of Georgia, Mr. Juansher Burchuladze held a bilateral
meeting in Baku. Azernews reports
Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests at the meeting
with the participation of the delegations of both countries, and
expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The
Defense Minister emphasized that the meetings of the heads of state
play an important role in the development of relations between
Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that the relations in the military
field are developing as in other fields.
J. Burchuladze expressed his satisfaction with his visit to
Azerbaijan and conveyed his congratulations to his colleague on the
restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. He emphasized that mutual visits and such meetings are
a clear example of the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Georgia.
Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the
countries were discussed and a detailed exchange of views on
increasing the intensity of joint exercises was held at the
meeting. Support of the territorial integrity of the countries
recognized at the international level was emphasized.
Then the sides discussed in detail issues of ensuring peace and
security in the region, prospects for the development of
cooperation in the military, military-technical, and
military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual
interest.
At the end of the meeting, a plan of bilateral military
cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and
Georgia for 2024 was signed.
