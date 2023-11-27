12 New Upcoming Binance Listings To Watch In 2023

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Cryptocurrencies will often explode after a Binance listing is announced. After all, Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally , with billions of dollars worth of daily trading volume. The trick is finding newly listed Binance projects as early as possible, enabling you to maximize the upside.

In this guide, we explore 12 new Binance listings to keep an eye on in 2023. Table of Contents Show Binance New Crypto Listings to Explore in 2023 Our Analysis of New and Upcoming Binance Listings 1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): New Project Offering Token Rewards as Bitcoin ETFs are Approved (Over $1.7 Million Raised) 2. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Invest in the Future of Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Through a Stake-to-Mine Model 3. Meme Kombat (MK): Blockchain and AI-Powered Battle Game With Over $2 Million in Presale Funding 4. TG (TGC): Anonymous but Regulated Casino and Sportsbook on the Telegram App [Almost $3 Million Raised] 5. Wall Street Memes (WSM): Trending Meme Coin Project With Token Utility and a Small Market Capitalization 6. Launchpad XYZ – Discover the Next 10x Trades Through Telegram Signals and AI Scoring 7. Blur (BLUR) – Decentralized Marketplace for NFT Collections and a Native Governance Token 8. ORDI (ORDI) – Leading BRC-20 Token Enabling Developers to Build NFTs on the Bitcoin Blockchain 9. Celestia (TIA) – The World's First Modular Blockchain Network That Scales In-Line With Adoption 10. Worldcoin (WLD) – Bridging the Gap Between Digital Identities and the Web 3.0 Era. 11. Sei – L1 Sector Specific Blockchain With 20K Orders Per Second For Digital Assets Exchange 12. Fantom – Fast And Low Cost Smart Contract Platform As Ethereum Alternative Reasons to Invest in New Binance Listings Listing Announcements Create Hype Access to Significant Trading Volumes and Liquidity Buyers can Invest in Projects With Fiat Money Access to Leveraged Markets and Decentralized Finance Tools When Does Binance List New Cryptocurrencies? How do New Crypto Projects Get Listed on Binance? Tips on Finding Upcoming Binance Listings Early Listing Announcements Can Only be Made by Binance Announcements are Usually Made on a Same-Day Basis Binance Launchpad Conclusion References FAQs Binance New Crypto Listings to Explore in 2023 Let's start with an overview of 12 new Binance listings that could explode in 2023 Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF) : Innovative project with five key milestones linked to Bitcoin ETF approvals. Each approval results in 5% of the total BTCETF supply being burned. Token holders will earn APYs of 140% while waiting for each milestone. This deflationary cryptocurrency is currently in presale and has already raised over $1.7 million. Presale investors will secure an immediate upside of 17% by investing at current prices. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) : Invest in the future of Bitcoin mining through a revolutionary stake-to-mine mechanism. No hardware equipment, mining expertise, or electricity consumption is required. Bitcoin Minetrix rewards holders with credits, which can be swapped for Bitcoin mining power. Its ongoing presale has already raised $4.4 million. BTCMTX tokens can still be purchased at a discounted entry price. Meme Kombat (MK) : A strong contender for the best GameFi project in 2023, Meme Kombat is building a blockchain and AI-powered battle game. Meme characters like Pepe and FLOKI battle until the death, with players able to place bets on who they think will win. Meme Kombat battles are interactive, fun, and completely random. This trending project is currently in presale and has already raised over $2 million. TG (TGC) : Unlike many new cryptocurrencies, TG already has a fully functional product; it's launched a regulated casino and sportsbook on the Telegram app. Some of its key benefits include an anonymous gambling experience, hundreds of games, and a 10 ETH bonus for new players. TG has a native token, TGC, which offers staking rewards, buybacks, and cashback. More than $3 million worth of presale funding has already been raised. Wall Street Memes (WSM) : After raising more than $19 million in presale funding, Wall Street Memes now trades on various tier-one exchanges. While Gate and OKX have already been secured, WSM is eyeing Binance as its next listing. At its core, Wall Street Memes is a meme coin project. That said, WSM tokens have utility, as they can be used to gamble on the Wall Street Memes casino and sportsbook. This project is currently valued at just $43 million. Launchpad XYZ (LPX) : Web 3.0 investors will like Launchpad XYZ. The project offers access to new play-to-earn games, metaverse tokens, NFT mints, and fractional real estate. It has also developed an AI scoring system for leading cryptocurrencies, based on technical and fundamental data. Launchpad XYZ also offers trading signals, helping investors find the next 10x coin. The Launchpad XYZ presale is going well, having raised more than $2 million. Blur (BLUR) : Added to Binance in November 2023, Blur has developed a decentralized marketplace for NFT trading. Its aggregator tool imports real-time pricing from OpenSea, LooksRare, and other popular marketplaces – helping traders make informed decisions. Over the prior 7 days, BLUR tokens are up 62%. However, when compared to prior all-time highs, the tokens are down 98%. ORDI (ORDI) : Although ORDI was only launched in August 2023, it is already listed on Binance. ORDI is revolutionary; it enables developers to mint and store NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain. NFTs can be represented by text, images, videos, and audio files. ORDI – which has a market capitalization of $417 million, is up 292% in the prior month. There was a slight market correction recently, meaning you can buy ORDI tokens at a 31% discount from its all-time high. Celestia (TIA) : Claims to be the world's first modular blockchain, enabling projects to scale as adoption rates increase. This organic growth model ensures Celestia transactions are fast, cheap, and able to handle significant throughput. Celestia was launched on October 31st, 2023. It was instantly listed on Binance and is already 157% up. Celestia has a market capitalization of just under $800 million. Worldcoin (WLD) : This controversial project bridges the gap between blockchain technology and digital identities. It was recently seen in Kenya offering free WLD tokens in return for eyeball scans. Worldcoin – which is backed by Open AI founder Sam Altman, has increased by 49% in the past month. The project has a market capitalization of $310 million and was listed on Binance in July 2023. Sei (SEI): Layer one sector-specific blockchain targeting the DEX industry with one blockchain for all DEX applications. Sei is an extremely fast coin that has seen nearly a 100% increase in November 2023 and is trending across many major sites. It's trusted by major organizations and can claim to be the quickest L1 blockchain, with 20,000 orders per second. Fantom (FTM ): Low cost, fast, and scalable alternative to Ethereum with one-second transaction finality and fees that are less than $0.01 per transaction. Fantom is fully open source and uses an aBFT consensus protocol to enhance speed and security. Our Analysis of New and Upcoming Binance Listings Read on for more information about the projects listed above. We analyze the best new coins on Binance, exploring the upside potential, risks, use cases, and much more. 1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): New Project Offering Token Rewards as Bitcoin ETFs are Approved (Over $1.7 Million Raised) Bitcoin ETF Token is a new cryptocurrency project that is currently raising presale funds. So far, over $1.7 million has been raised. This project has developed an innovative concept; it rewards token holders when Bitcoin ETF approvals are announced. Now could be a great time to invest in BTCETF, considering the buzz surrounding Bitcoin ETFs as we approach 2024. According to some industry experts, the SEC could approve its first Bitcoin ETF early next year. So how does Bitcoin ETF Token work, and how does it enable you to make money from these approvals? Well, the project has created five milestones, and when each one is achieved, it burns 5% of the total supply. In addition to Bitcoin ETF approvals, this also includes Bitcoin surpassing $100,000. Another milestone is triggered when BTCETF hits a market capitalization of $100 million. These easily achievable milestones will continuously reduce the total supply of BTCETF tokens. This makes it a deflationary cryptocurrency, something that will appeal to long-term investors. Bitcoin ETF Token also offers competitive staking rewards; the APY is currently 140%. This enables you to earn passive rewards while you wait for each milestone to be achieved. We also like Bitcoin ETF Token for its presale discount. Investors can buy BTCETF tokens for just $0.0058. This price will continue to increase until stage 10 of the presale. At this point, late-stage investors will pay $0.0068 – which is 17% more than the current price. Not only that but Bitcoin ETF Token will launch on crypto exchanges after its presale. The specific exchanges haven't been announced yet, but Binance will be a top target for the team. In the meantime, this is one of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy .

Hard Cap $4.956 Million Total Tokens 2.1 Billion Tokens Available in Presale 840 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase N/A Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC and Card

Visit Bitcoin ETF Token Presale

Invest in the Future of Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Through a Stake-to-Mine Model

Bitcoin Minetrix is another innovative project that could make the list of upcoming Binance listings. After all, Binance often chooses projects that display quality use cases and solutions to existing problems. Bitcoin Minetrix meets this criteria, as it's revolutionizing the way that consumers mine Bitcoin.

It has created the stake-to-mine model, meaning people can mine BTC tokens by staking BTCMTX. This is the native token backing Bitcoin Minetrix and it operates on the Ethereum network. This makes the stake-to-mine concept eco-friendly, as Ethereum has cut energy usage by 99% since migrating to proof-of-stake .

As users stake BTCMTX tokens and passively earn credits, they can exchange them for Bitcoin mining power. As a result, Bitcoin can be mined without expensive equipment, mining expertise, or electricity consumption. The stake-to-mine mechanism can also help BTCMTX tokens increase their value organically.

This is because holders are encouraged to stake their tokens rather than engage in short-term speculation. Bitcoin Minetrix is still in the midst of its presale campaign. The project has sold more than $4.4 million worth of BTCMTX tokens. There is still time to catch the presale before it ends. Right now, presale investors are paying just $0.0118.

Hard Cap $33,460,000 Total Tokens 4 Billion Tokens Available in Presale 2.8 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $10 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale

Blockchain and AI-Powered Battle Game With Over $2 Million in Presale Funding

Meme Kombat is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy from the GameFi niche. This sentiment is supported by Meme Kombat's ongoing presale, which has already raised over $2 million. The project is building a decentralized gaming ecosystem that is powered by blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

It's a battle game, where popular meme characters fight to the death. Players can bet on their favorite meme characters, whether that's Pepe or FLOKI. Pre-match and in-play betting odds are generated automatically, based on the strengths and traits of each meme. According to Meme Kombat, its meme battles are randomly generated and secured by smart contracts.

Moreover, Meme Kombat has introduced staking elements into its ecosystem. That is, players need to stake MK tokens before they can place bets. In doing so, they'll currently earn APYs of 423%. Although Meme Kombat is still in presale, more than 2,650 investors have already staked their tokens.

We also like that Meme Kombat has set a low presale hardcap of just $10 million. It's selling 50% of the total MK supply; meaning the project will begin life on exchanges with a $20 million valuation. You can also secure a presale discount, with MK tokens currently available for just $0.214 each. Although ambitious, MK could be one of the next Binance listings for 2023.

Total Tokens 120 Million Tokens Available in ICO 60 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Visit Meme Kombat Presale

Anonymous but Regulated Casino and Sportsbook on the Telegram App [Almost $3 Million Raised]

TG has built an anonymous casino and sportsbook on the Telegram app. Unlike many crypto-centric gambling sites, TG is regulated and safe. It has secured an e-gambling license from the Governor of Curaçao, which is overseen by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. This brings legitimacy to TG while still allowing players to avoid KYC processes.

In fact, players only need to join the TG Telegram channel to get started – no account is needed. Players can then choose from hundreds of games, including slots, video poker, dice, blackjack, and roulette. TG offers first-time players a 200% deposit bonus of up to 10 ETH. That said, even greater rewards are available to those holding TGC tokens.

For instance, TGC deposits benefit from a 25% cashback on losses. TGC tokens can be staked too, with APYs currently at 194%. These staking rewards are sustainable, as TG funds it from casino and sportsbook profits. What's more, TG also uses profits to repurchase its own tokens.

It then burns 40% of the purchase amount, which benefits token holders long-term. If you're bullish on the future of blockchain-based gambling, the TG presale is the best way to invest. You'll secure the lowest price possible; each TGC token is selling for just $0.165. TG has already raised nearly $3 million, making it one of the best crypto presales to invest in.

Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO 40 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Visit TG Token Presale

Trending Meme Coin Project With Token Utility and a Small Market Capitalization

Wall Street Memes will appeal to meme coin investors who seek token utility. Its native token, WSM, can now be used on the Wall Street Memes casino platform. This offers a decentralized gambling experience across thousands of games. Moreover, Wall Street Memes has also built a sportsbook with competitive odds and in-play betting.

Crucially, Binance has listed several trending meme coins in 2023, including Pepe and Memecoin. Therefore, WSM could be one of the next Binance listings to explode. Wall Street Memes was also successful in raising more than $19 million when it completed its presale campaign earlier in the year.

It secured several tier-one exchange listings after its presale, including Gate and OKX. This shows that Wall Street Memes has credibility, something that Binance will take notice of. After listing on exchanges, Wall Street Memes hit highs of $0.07971. It was initially listed at $0.04179, meaning early backers made at least double their investment.

However, Wall Street Memes has since dropped to $0.02277, representing a new opportunity to secure a discount. According to CoinMarketCap, Wall Street Memes is currently valued at just $43 million . Considering that some meme coins have a market capitalization of over $1 billion, the upside on WSM tokens could be significant.

Visit Wall Street Memes

Launchpad XYZ is a new Web 3.0 project that helps investors find the next cryptocurrencies to explode . It has developed an AI scoring system that rates emerging and established cryptocurrencies. Launchpad XYZ extracts technical and fundamental data in real-time, such as the number of token holders, broader sentiment, and news mentions.

The AI protocol then generates an investability score from 1 to 100. Launchpad XYZ also offers Telegram trading signals. This is a full-service Telegram group that tells members which cryptocurrencies could be about to explode. For instance, it recently tipped Wagiebot, which secured gains of over 11x%. Other recent trades include Echoes (10x) and Elon 2.0 (29x).

Launchpad XYZ also offers a suite of Web 3.0 products that can be traded on its native DEX. This includes NFT mints, metaverse tokens, and even fractional real estate. Moreover, those staking LPX tokens can invest in private ICO campaigns, offering a huge price and time advantage.

LPX tokens also secure lower trading fees and access to exclusive play-to-earn gaming projects. This feature-rich Web 3.0 ecosystem is also attracting a lot of attention. Its ongoing presale has raised over $2 million. And those investing within the next 48 hours will get a 7% presale bonus. Unlike many presales, Launchpad XYZ accepts crypto and debit/credit cards.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 250 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 100 LPX Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, Credit Card (KYC Required)

Visit Launchpad XYZ Presale

Added in late November 2023, Blur is one of the latest new Binance listings. This project has developed a decentralized marketplace that enables users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. Some of its most popular collections include DeGods, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and yOOts.

Its native cryptocurrency, BLUR, is the project's governance token. Holders have a say in key project proposals, such as marketplace pricing. Another benefit of Blur is its NFT aggregator tool. This sweeps real-time NFT prices from OpenSea, LooksRare, and other popular marketplaces.

In doing so, this helps users make informed decisions when buying and selling NFTs. BLUR tokens have performed well since the Binance listing announcement. Over the prior 7 days, BLUR is up almost 62%. That being said, BLUR tokens are trading 98% below their prior all-time high of almost $46. Therefore, the Binance listing will be welcome news for early investors.

Visit Blur

Launched in August 2023, ORDI is a brand-new cryptocurrency. That said, it's also one of the latest Binance new listings, showing that the exchange doesn't just accept established projects. Put simply, ORDI is an innovative concept; it enables users to mint and store NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

It achieves this by adding image files within Bitcoin transactions. ORDI also supports text, videos, and audio files, so the use cases are extensive. Over the prior month of trading, ORDI tokens have increased by 292%. This gives ORDI a market capitalization of over $417 million.

However, ORDI is also trading 31% below its all-time high. This means the current market correction offers an attractive entry point. Another unique selling point is that ORDI is the largest BRC-20 token in the market. This is a new token standard that enables developers to build on the Bitcoin network. Overall, ORDI is one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

Visit ORDI

Some analysts argue that Celestia is the best new crypto on Binance. This project has developed the world's first 'modular' blockchain network. The concept allows network ecosystems to scale as adoption rates increase. This means increased efficiency, transaction fees, and speed.

Another feature is that Celestia allows anyone to become a node for its network. It takes minutes to get started and when verifying transactions, nodes are rewarded in TIA tokens. Since their Binance listing on October 31st, 2023, TIA has increased by 157%.

Although Celestia has a market capitalization of nearly $800 million, this could be just a small fraction of its true potential.

After all, there's a lot of interest in proprietary blockchain projects. And with the bull market just around the corner, current prices could be the lowest you'll ever get.

Visit Celestia

10. Worldcoin (WLD) – Bridging the Gap Between Digital Identities and the Web 3.0 Era.

Worldcoin – backed by Open AI founder Sam Altman, is bridging the gap between digital identities and the Web 3.0 era. As explained by the BBC, Worldcoin recently caused controversy in Kenya, where it offered free WDC tokens to those willing to have their eyeballs scanned.

The pilot scheme proved popular with locals, as thousands of Kenyans were seen queueing outside of Worldcoin scanning centers. Worldcoin – which is now one of the latest Binance new coins, currently has a market capitalization of over $310 million.

WLD remains in an upward trajectory; the tokens are up 49% in the prior month. On a 12-month basis, WLD has increased by 59%. One of the main drawbacks of Worldcoin is its supply. According to CoinMarketCap, just 1.17% of the total supply is currently in circulation.

Visit Worldcoin

11. Sei – L1 Sector Specific Blockchain With 20K Orders Per Second For Digital Assets Exchange

Sei is another token that has strong potential as a Binance listing in 2023. The current SEI price is $0.21 with a market cap of about $468,000,000. It is up nearly 100% in November 2023 and is built from the Cosmos SDK.



Sei is a layer one sector specific blockchain designed for DEX trading. This is what separates it from other ecosystems such as DYDX, which has a dedicated blockchain for a specific app. Sei is designed specifically for trading with one blockchain for many applications, within the DEX industry. Its aim is to become the main chain for new DEX launches across NFTs, gaming, and DeFi.



It also bridges the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges. In terms of performance, the ecosystem currently boasts 380ms transaction finality, 20,000 orders per second, and over 100 million testnet transactions. 20,000 orders per second is impressive, when compared to Bitcoins 10, Ethereums 20, or Solana's 10,000.



Solana is generally regarded as a very fast blockchain. Sei claims to be the quickest blockchain in the industry with its Twin Turbo Consensus mechanism. It's also a proof of stake ecosystem that is fully open source.



Sei could easily be a Binance listing this year, and its website states that it is trusted by institutions like Coinbase, GSR, Frax, and Flow Traders. Circle Ventures has also invested in Sei to unlock the potential of USDC within its ecosystem. Apps listed in the Sei ecosystem include Ankr, Bitget, Blink Finance, and Celer, among others.



Sei is quick and secure and has little competition in its area of expertise – digital asset exchange within the trading industry.



Visit Sei

12. Fantom – Fast And Low Cost Smart Contract Platform As Ethereum Alternative

Fantom (FTM) is a fast, low-cost, and powerful dApp development platform that utilizes an aBFT consensus protocol. Transactions are finalized within a second and it costs less than a cent. It's also EVM compatible so Ethereum apps can be easily deployed.



More than 200 dApps have already been deployed within the Fantom ecosystem, including Curve, Stargate, Iron Bank, Robo Vault, and Defi Lama.



The token price is currently $0.299 and the trade volume is around $840,000,000. It's up more than 30% from the beginning to the end of November, 2023.



Fantom uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG), similar to Hedera Hashbar. This is where its speed comes from (less than one-second transaction finality). Due to its low cost and high speeds, it's a viable Ethereum alternative.



Ethereum is known for high fees and network congestion. Plus, Fantom can process thousands of transactions per second, which can be scaled to accommodate thousands of nodes. Developers can easily create frictionless dApps for customers through Fantom, and it's a fully open-source ecosystem.



FTM proof-of-stake yields are 6% at the present time. Fantom enjoys over 850,000 transactions per day, 3.2 million wallet addresses, and 230,000 active monthly users. Users can easily create or access their personal Web3 wallets, such as Metamask or TrustWallet. Fantom is also a decentralized ecosystem spread across over 60 countries.



According to its webpage, the entire Fantom network consumes much less electricity than the average US household, as well as being much more efficient than the leading alternative blockchain.



Fantom is trending right now and has a strong technical base, meaning it could see a listing on Binance over the coming months.



Visit Fantom

Let's explore why new Binance listings represent a solid investment for cryptocurrency traders.

Binance is the world's largest exchange – both in terms of daily trading volumes and the number of registered users. Therefore, when a cryptocurrency is listed by Binance, this often creates a lot of hype for the project. After all, Binance is very selective in which cryptocurrencies it adds to its exchange.

In many cases, investors will buy the respective tokens as soon as the announcement is made. Do note that the only official announcement page is on the Binance website. As such, you should avoid investing on the back of third-party announcements – especially if they are made by the project itself.

Nevertheless, a recent example of a new Binance listing is Blur. The NFT marketplace has increased its value by over 62% since the listing announcement; which was made just 7 days ago. Similarly, ORDI – which is also one of the latest Binance listings, has increased by 292% in the prior month.

One of the biggest issues facing new cryptocurrencies is exposure. Most will list on decentralized exchanges, which attract a tiny fraction of volume when compared to centralized platforms. This is why a Binance listing is so beneficial for up-and-coming projects, as they're gaining instant access to over 166 million traders.

Not only that, but billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies change hands every day on Binance . This is the case even during bearish market cycles. So, by being listed on Binance, new tokens can operate in the most liquid cryptocurrency market globally.

Another attraction of Binance is that it accepts fiat money deposits. This means that newly listed projects have access to a lot more funding. This is because some investors prefer buying cryptocurrencies with debit/credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and other convenient payment types.

In contrast, decentralized exchanges – which is where most new cryptocurrencies trade, cannot directly accept fiat payments. This likely won't appeal to newbies, especially those who have never previously traded cryptocurrencies.

Binance is one of the best trading platforms for leveraged markets. It offers futures, options, perpetual swaps, and other high-risk products. Crucially, we found that new Binance listings often benefit from these leveraged offerings too. For example, when Binance recently announced that it would list Blur, it also created a new margin trading pair with USDT.

Moreover, newly listed cryptocurrencies often have access to decentralized finance tools. This can include staking, dual investments, and liquidity farming. This appeals to many investors, further motivating them to buy a newly listed Binance coin.

Binance doesn't have a fixed schedule for when it adds new cryptocurrencies. It judges each project on a case-by-case basis. We also found that very few listing applications are successful. Instead, Binance adds cryptocurrencies on its own accord. It might decide to add a project because it offers a solid use case, or simply because it's trending.

For example, the most recent Binance listing was Blur. As we mentioned, this project offers a decentralized marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. Binance made the announcement on November 24th, 2023. The listing went live on the same day. This is why it's important to keep tabs on new Binance listings, as you'll want to get in as early as you can.

Prior to Blur, the next most recent listing was ORDI – which enables developers to mint NFTs on the Bitcoin network. The announcement was made by Binance on November 7th, 2023. Once again, the ORDI trading markets opened on the same day.

You might be wondering how cryptocurrencies get accepted for a Binance listing.

Put simply, this could be for several reasons. In some cases, Binance adds new projects when they're trending in the broader cryptocurrency space. After all, the exchange makes money from trading commissions, so it wants the most popular tokens on its platform.

Pepe, for example, was listed on Binance within a month of the project launching. This is the case even though Pepe doesn't have any use cases or utility. This is why some analysts believe that Bitcoin ETF Token could be one of the next Binance listings. This brand-new project is creating a lot of hype with speculative investors – even though it's still in the midst of its presale campaign.



In other cases, Binance will add cryptocurrencies that offer something unique to the blockchain industry.

For instance, we mentioned that Celestia was recently added to Binance.

This project has developed a modular blockchain that scales as more users join the ecosystem.

It also enables people to become a node within minutes, allowing them to earn TIA tokens when validating transactions. This innovation quickly caught the eye of Binance, which is why Celestia secured its listing.

Bitcoin Minetrix is displaying similar signs to Celestia. It has developed a stake-to-mine framework that is making Bitcoin mining more accessible to consumers. No mining equipment is needed; users simply need to stake BTCMTX tokens. While tokens are being staked, users earn credits – which can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining power.

Another factor to be aware of is that Binance considers new and established cryptocurrencies. Although a rarity, some cryptocurrencies have secured Binance listings from the get-go. While others have required many years before being considered.

Finding a new Binance listing as early as possible can be very beneficial. In many cases, the token will go on a bullish run once the announcement is made. Here are some considerations to make when searching for newly listed Binance coins.

As stated on the Binance listings page :

This is very important to acknowledge as an investor. The reason is simple; many cryptocurrency projects have been known to announce that they have secured a Binance listing. But in reality, the announcement is fake. It's simply a way for scam projects to attract more investors. After the tokens have increased in value, the team will dump them on public exchanges.

Therefore, the only place to get legitimate information on new listings is on the official Binance website. As stated by Binance, even projects that have secured a listing are not able to tell their communities.

The announcement must first come from Binance. This ensures that everyone has a fair chance of investing in the project. Crucially, projects can only say that they have 'applied' for a Binance listing, and nothing more.

Our research also found that listing announcements are usually made on a same-day basis. By this, we mean the cryptocurrency will open for trading only a few hours after the announcement is made. This means that you won't have much time to prepare.

To maximize your potential gains, you'll want to buy the respective cryptocurrency within minutes of Binance confirming the listing. Unfortunately, Binance doesn't offer listing alerts. It's not feasible to keep checking the Binance page manually, as listing announcements are so infrequent.

The workaround is to use an RSS feed website, which is the best alternative to a Binance new listings alert.

Here's how it works:



You provide the Binance listing URL to the RSS feed platform

You set your frequency parameters, meaning how often you want to be notified when the web page is updated. It's best to receive all updates, as any changes could be a Binance new coin listing. Thereon, whenever the Binance listing page adds a new cryptocurrency announcement, you will be alerted by the RSS feed. This is often by email, but other methods are often supported too.

Once you receive the notification, you can head over to CoinMarketCap to see which exchanges the cryptocurrency is currently listed on. After considering the risks, you can then purchase the coin. Ideally, you'll want to use an exchange that attracts sufficient trading volumes and liquidity.

Another strategy is to invest in cryptocurrencies on the Binance Launchpad. These are new projects that raise funds from investors before being listed on exchanges. Not only can you secure a presale discount, but you'll be invested from the ground up. After the fundraising campaign, the project will usually be listed in the Binance Innovation Zone.

Some of the most recognized projects to have gone through the Binance Launchpad process include the Sandbox, Harmony, Fetch, Celer Network, and Band Protocol.

Binance listing announcements often result in a bullish price run for newly listed projects. The key issue is finding out which cryptocurrencies are about to be listed before the broader markets.

Based on similar listings that were also able to create hype, Bitcoin ETF Token could be one of the newest cryptocurrencies to list on Binance. Its presale campaign has already raised over $1.7 million. What's more, token holders will benefit from Bitcoin ETF approvals, which the SEC could make in early 2024.

Visit Bitcoin ETF Token Presale













New listing announcements will only be made on the official Binance website. Some of the cryptocurrencies that could be listed include Bitcoin ETF Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, and Meme Kombat.

The most recent new Binance listing was Blur, a decentralized marketplace for NFT trading.

The only place to find new Binance listings is on the official Binance website. Not even approved projects can make the announcement before Binance.

