ULTIMA, An Infrastructure Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

What is Ultima and Its Ecosystem

The Ultima team has created not only its own fully decentralized blockchain but also a whole range of high-tech products to continuously grow the number of crypto users able to use tokens in real life for their everyday needs. Today's ULTIMA ecosystem includes a unique DeFi-U product, the SMART Wallet, and the Ultima Store marketplace. A crowdfunding platform, a travel platform, a crypto exchange, and much more are under development.

DeFi-U is a product from the Ultima team, which is a blockchain technology that allows users to interact directly with the blockchain network and receive a reward in ULTIMA for holding SPLIT tokens. At the heart of DeFi-U is a liquidity pool, a closed and self-sustaining decentralized system on the blockchain.

SMART Wallet. SMART Wallet is a multifunctional wallet that also supports the Ultima token. The wallet supports popular cryptocurrencies and tokens based on Smart Blockchain. By creating a new wallet in SMART Wallet, the user owns the private and public keys, making it impossible for third parties to access the tokens in your wallet. The application also allows you to integrate your existing wallets into the SMART Wallet. User's tokens are entirely safe, but you are not limited to one wallet – you can create them as much as you want in one application.

Ultima Store. Marketplace Ultima Store is a unique marketplace where only members of the ULTIMA community can become owners of vouchers from the most famous marketplaces and use them to purchase absolutely all goods and services.

Currently, the following products are being developed-

Charity Crowdfunding and StartUp Crowdfunding Charity. They are crowdfunding platforms where people and startups get promotion and finance for their ideas, and users get an opportunity to support promising ideas. The former platform is designed to help people, while the latter is meant for startups.

Ultima Travel Club Ultima Travel Club. It is the only project on the travel services market that allows users to book airline tickets, hotels, cruises, rent cars, pay for other activities, and save up to 90%. Settlements on the platform take place in the Ultima token.

ULTIMEX Exchange. The ULTIMEX Exchange is a top crypto high-liquidity exchange. Pairs with both the Ultima ecosystem tokens and popular cryptocurrencies are available to traders on the exchange.

Ultima Tokenomics

Even at the stage of the idea of creating the project, the Ultima team thought out a strategy for the growth of the token. This strategy allows users to maintain liquidity and stability of the exchange rate even during bear markets. The Ultima team has chosen a deflation strategy for itself.

This strategy includes the following areas:

1 Offer. Total number of tokens on the market: 100,000

2 a delegated liquidity pool. Ultima tokens from the liquidity pool are distributed daily to SPLIT token holders. The distribution takes place in proportion to the number of SPLIT tokens - the more SPLIT tokens the holder has, the greater the reward he will receive in the form of Ultima.

3 The blockchain implements halving rules, according to which every 10,000,000 blocks, the number of tokens distributed daily decreases by 2 times. In the first year of operation, it is 50 coins. In the second - 25, and by 2028, 1 Ultima will enter the market per day.

4 infrastructure Unlike most cryptocurrencies on the market, which were created primarily for speculation, the Ultima token is part of a vast cryptocurrency infrastructure, including modern products, some of which currently have no peers in the market. The project infrastructure is described in more detail in clause 7 hereof.

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. The ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more.